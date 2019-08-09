The Bed Factory Warehouse in Che Guevara Road, Glenwood.

Durban - Thieves were certainly wide awake when they stole more than 30 bed and base sets from the Bed Factory Warehouse on the corner of Che Guevara (Moore) and Sydney roads early on Friday morning. Owner Leon Brits tells how the alarm at the premises had gone off at 3.45am and the security company had checked the perimeter but all seemed to be in order.

"When my brother went in at 8am he discovered the burglary," Brits said. "They had used a bolt cutter on the locks of a roller shutter door used for deliveries at the rear of the shop and entered that way. They then disabled the security keypad and passives. They were probably in there while the security company were checking the place," he said.

"The roller shutter was only lifted up enough to slide a bed underneath, so that all looks ok from the street. They then broke off one of the cement palisades from the fence and obviously slipped the beds through this," he said. "They must have come with a truck or something because they took over 30 beds," he said.

All of the beds taken were high end brand names either double or queen, with Brits valuing the haul at approximately R80 000. Brands included MJ Bedding, Furn Bedding and Malan Beds. "They took none of the cheap stuff," he said.

"In ten years here we've had a few break ins, but it's normally just a computer or something. They've never taken beds before," said Brits.

And the thieves weren't caught napping when they stole the DVR for the security cameras. "They knew it was recording," said Brits.