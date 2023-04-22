Romania hopes for rhythmic gymnasts

Durban - Buhle Ngcobo started rhythmic gymnastics when she was in Grade 1. “I was sitting at home a lot. My mother suggested I do a sport to get me off the streets (of uMlazi and, later, Chesterville),” said the 14-year-old who has now made it into the group of six, from Durban, who have been chosen to represent South Africa at the junior world championships in Romania in July.

While coach Tayla Henry lists “co-ordination, flexibility, strength, hard work, team work and mental toughness” as requirements to reach their level of perfection at afternoon training sessions, the girls have another challenge to get to Romania. Much fund-raising lies between their reaching Bucharest and a warm-up international event in neighbouring Bulgaria before that. Each gymnast needs R40 000. The six will be waitrons at a Tuesday pizza evening at Glenwood’s Coffee Tree restaurant on May 2, with all tips going to them. On May 20 they will be offering lessons in their sport at the “old Dokkies” field beside their training gym in Umbilo, followed by being ushers at an outdoor movie evening afterwards.

Other efforts will be made to knock on business doors for sponsors, and local events. Buhle said her sport had “made me a better individual” but not without sacrificing her comforts. “If, in the middle of a competition I have pulled a muscle, I just have to carry on. My coaches say I have to cry later.”

In spite of the hours of training involved, the rhythmic gymnastic sextet will perform for only five minutes: two-and-a-half in the rope routine and two-and-a-half in the ball routine. It’s all worth it for Amy-Rose George, 13, a pupil at Our Lady of Fatima Dominican Convent School. “It pushes me to be the best version of myself. It makes me feel my happiest.”

Almare Bosch, 12, also at Fatima, said she found the dancing involved in rhythmic gymnastics was “a way to express yourself”. Homeschooler Zoey Mhlungu, 13, said she became involved in rhythmic gymnastics by following in the footsteps of her sister, while Naluthando Mbelu, 13, who is at Maris Stella School, was introduced to it at primary school and scouted. Caitlin Martin, 14, who is at Durban Girls’ High School, called it a “natural struggle” that involves having to accept criticism.