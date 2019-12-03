Durban - The first of it’s kind Rooibos tea-bag bra fetched an uplifting R10 000 at a charity auction in Hyde Park, Johannesburg on Sunday evening. International model Justine Gundelfinger won the uniquely South African piece of lingerie. The bra was designed in October by Storm in A-G Cup in association with the SA Rooibos Council and Cancer Association of South Africa to create awareness about breast cancer. It is made out of 450 donated rooibos teabags.

Spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council, Adele du Toit, said they were overwhelmed by the support from the public as thousands of “used and dried” Rooibos tea bags poured in from around the country.

“While only 450 Rooibos tea bags were used in the final design, the bulk of the donated tea bags were used to trial various styles. Rooibos tea was specifically chosen as it contains powerful antioxidants that help fight inflammation – a leading cause of cancer,” du Toit said.

Owner of Storm in A-G Cup, Isla Lovell, said the company had never shied away from a challenge, adding that it was rewarding to work on the project.