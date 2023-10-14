Rose for health

Meet the new homeopathic rose, which blooms in KZN for the first time
Durban - Rosa homeopathica ‒ or the homeopathic rose ‒ is a variety created for the Homeopathic Society of South Africa in honour of the German physician Samuel Hahnemann who introduced homeopathy in 1796.
The rose is described as ethereal, representing grace, enthusiasm, eternal rebirth and vibrancy. The copper-coloured flowers turn two-toned when the blooms open to reveal a golden colour inside.
This week the rose bloomed in KwaZulu-Natal for the first time, delighting Skumbuzo Dladla from Ludwig’s Roses in Assagay, on the 1000 Hills Tourism Route. Proceeds from sale of the rose go towards the HSA bursary fund.
The Independent on Saturday