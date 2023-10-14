Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, October 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Rose for health

Published 3h ago

Share

Meet the new homeopathic rose, which blooms in KZN for the first time

Durban - Rosa homeopathica ‒ or the homeopathic rose ‒ is a variety created for the Homeopathic Society of South Africa in honour of the German physician Samuel Hahnemann who introduced homeopathy in 1796.

The rose is described as ethereal, representing grace, enthusiasm, eternal rebirth and vibrancy. The copper-coloured flowers turn two-toned when the blooms open to reveal a golden colour inside.

This week the rose bloomed in KwaZulu-Natal for the first time, delighting Skumbuzo Dladla from Ludwig’s Roses in Assagay, on the 1000 Hills Tourism Route. Proceeds from sale of the rose go towards the HSA bursary fund.

The Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

DurbaneThekwiniKwaZulu-NatalGardeningMental Health