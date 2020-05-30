Row rages on over opening of KZN schools

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - As Matric pupils and grade 7s prepare to go back to class on Monday, a fierce debate regarding the opening of the province’s schools rages with an urgent meeting with unions tomorrow to iron out their differences. While provincial education authorities insist that schools are ready, unions believe it is unsafe. The impasse has seen unions advising members not to return, while the department has ordered them to. At a meeting between Kwazi Mshengu, MEC for Education in KZN, and leaders of three teachers’ unions yesterday, the KZN Education Command Council, chaired by the MEC, was formed “to provide leadership on all matters pertaining to the preparations of the reopening of schools”. Tomorrow, a provincial steering committee chaired by the head of department, Dr Enock Nzama, and comprising members of management and unions, will meet to find a way forward. “The level of readiness is worse than was thought,” Thirona Moodley, provincial chief executive of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) said after the meeting yesterday. “We are asking for three weeks of intense planning and implementation,” Moodley said.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga published the updated academic calendar for schools and the dates for the return of other grades. Grades R, 3, 6 10 and 11 will return on July 6, while grades 4, 5 8 and 9 will return on August 3.

On the ground, The Independent on Saturday saw various degrees of preparedness while visiting schools around Durban this week.

At Oakridge College, a small private school in Durban North, principal Daryl Franks had arranged chairs to keep social distancing among the 27 matrics who would be spread over four classrooms as well as arranging spots for pupils to sit during break to keep social distancing. The biggest class would have 12 pupils.

“There will be no running around. I know it’s prison indoors and outdoors but we can’t afford for it not to work.”

Lessons on Zoom will continue for the rest of the school’s 95 pupils. Masks and visors await all pupils.

Franks, who also teaches science, spoke of how Covid-19 issues had crept into the syllabus.

“The virus in biology, the make-up of the sanitisers in chemistry, and statistics of the cases in maths.”

On the other side of the city, and a world away, Wentworth’s Fairvale Secondary School principal Dale Seidle was pleasantly surprised that on Thursday and yesterday most of his teachers had arrived to prepare for Monday.

“We are 85% ready,” he said.

Teachers would have to start teaching where they had left off before schools closed, distance learning having been hampered by many pupils not being able to afford data and not having cellphones sophisticated enough to hold the software for WhatsApp.

“The more important thing for their family was to spend money on food,” he said, adding it was not uncommon for pupils to come from one-bedroom flats accommodating 10 to 15 people. Unemployment is rampant.

“It’s not rocket science to do the screening, so we’ll do the best we can under the circumstances and learn as we go,” he said.

Seidle said he did not know of any Covid-19 cases in Wentworth, but he considered it vulnerable given the high population and abundance of flats.

The school has 170 matrics among its 1067 pupils. Classes will be split up to accommodate social distancing bringing numbers down to around 20 from around 42.

Nearby Assegai Primary School was closed when The Independent on Saturday called.

Durban Girls’ High School principal Erica Hayes-Hill said her staff had been rearranging classrooms, sanitising and cleaning.

Pupils unable to come to school for health reasons would continue to be fed classes online as well as be sent videos of lessons.

“I don’t know how we would be able to have our whole school here on the same day to keep the social distancing that we need,” she said.

“The challenge is going to be teaching online and at school, teaching both together. It’s a whole new field. We are not trained in online. We don’t want to be an online school. We want to have our children here. We want to see their faces.”