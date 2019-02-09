Could the long-awaited soccer academy in Durban’s Kings Park precinct finally take shape?

Durban - Hoy Park Management and Stables Lifestyle Market have once again crossed swords over who has the right to occupy a key piece of land in the middle of a proposed soccer academy. Stables Lifestyle market stallholders, arriving yesterday for their Friday night trading, were “disappointed” to see rubble deposited at the back entrance of the market, labelling it an “intimidation tactic”.

This came just days after the back entrance to the market was blocked off.

The soccer academy developers, meanwhile, said they had merely begun “site establishment” at the location which they said was legally theirs.

The site, located within the Kings Park sporting precinct, is part of a proposed soccer academy that is expected to train promising youngsters for professional, international-level football.

Initially, the project was advertised as being in partnership with the Liverpool Football Club Academy. That partnership, confirmed in April 2015 by Hoy Park management head Carlos Catalino, had ended.

However, the ongoing tussle between the two parties reached fever pitch in December last year when Catalino said they had been given the green light by the municipality to take over the site and begin development of their training facilities.

Yesterday, Danusha Makan, speaking on behalf of the soccer academy project, said the organisers were establishing the site and clearing rubble.

“We need to move forward with the project, and give the underprivileged boys the best opportunities they deserve. There have also been questionable actions by the stall- holders and the market management,” she said.

Marc Hartford, owner of the market, said more than 100 stallholders would be affected, many of them depending on the income from their businesses.

“Hoy Park is trying to intimidate us, and we are waiting on negotiations with the municipality,” he said.

The project is a venture between management company Hoy Park and the SA Football Association, to train and develop soccer players.