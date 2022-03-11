Rugby legends give all to fight Motor Neuron Disease, in memory of Joost

Durban - The South African Rugby Legends Association will be participating in the Motor Neuron Disease 24-hour challenge at the Holla Trails mountain biking track in Umhlali, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday. The aim of the challenge is to help fund vital research that could lead to treatment and/or cure of the disease.

Former Springbok and Scottish International John Allan said he and some of his former teammates will be undertaking the challenge in honour of SA Rugby great Joost Van Der Westhuizen and fellow Springbok Tinus Linee who both succumbed to Motor Neuron Disease (MND). “MND is a cause I am extremely passionate about. We have lost many very good people to this debilitating disease and closer to home, my brother-in-law has also recently been diagnosed with it,” said Allan. He said the aim of the challenge is to create awareness of how the disease affects both children and adults.

“It is an international challenge, nine countries started it last year.” Former South African Rugby World Cup hero Joost Van der Westhuizen and former Springbok centre Tinus Linee who both succumbed to MND. Picture: supplied. “The challenge is something anyone can take part in for a donation of just R240 – it can be an individual or a team effort. People can do it anywhere in the country. So get a group of friends together and whatever physical activity you do must add up to 24 hours, that is why it is called MND 24,” said Allan. He said MND is an illness that affects many lives all over the world and there is a need to find a cure.

The event is hosted remotely and participants can complete their activity of choice at home or host their own MND24 events. To register for the MND24 challenge visit https://mnd24.co.za and fill out the registration form.