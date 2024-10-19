Run (or walk) for wildlife

With the Indian Ocean as a backdrop, and kilometres of pristine coastal forest, the Wildlife ACT Trail Run (or walk) is a healthy way to contribute to the protection of local wildlife.

The route includes a turn through Renishaw Hills on the KZN South Coast which has 40km of trails winding through the coastal forest, ideal for hiking, biking, and birdwatching.

Wildlife ACT actively advances conservation by initiating, implementing, and managing monitoring projects on game reserves for endangered wildlife species and priority species. To fund these monitoring projects, Wildlife ACT runs a wildlife volunteer programme with conservation volunteers contributing through time, effort, and funds.

Wildlife Act fundraising organiser Teegan Whiteley said: “We wanted to do a coastal trail run along trails that are established and well-maintained. These trails go through lovely, indigenous forest as well as farmland which gives the participants a little bit of everything as they walk or run on the day.”