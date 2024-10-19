Run (or walk) for wildlife

With the Indian Ocean as a backdrop, and kilometres of pristine coastal forest, the Wildlife ACT Trail Run (or walk) is a healthy way to contribute to the protection of local wildlife.
The fundraiser starts at Premier Resort Cutty Sark, Scottburgh, tomorrow, Sunday, October 20.
The route includes a turn through Renishaw Hills on the KZN South Coast which has 40km of trails winding through the coastal forest, ideal for hiking, biking, and birdwatching.
Wildlife ACT actively advances conservation by initiating, implementing, and managing monitoring projects on game reserves for endangered wildlife species and priority species. To fund these monitoring projects, Wildlife ACT runs a wildlife volunteer programme with conservation volunteers contributing through time, effort, and funds.
Wildlife Act fundraising organiser Teegan Whiteley said: “We wanted to do a coastal trail run along trails that are established and well-maintained. These trails go through lovely, indigenous forest as well as farmland which gives the participants a little bit of everything as they walk or run on the day.”
Residents within the richly biodiverse development are active conservation citizenry and support Wildlife ACT, an organisation that does so much for animal conservation.
The development has 40km of trails through the coastal forest, ideal for hiking, biking, and birdwatching and is part of the 1 300ha Renishaw Coastal Precinct, 80% of which is a conservation area.
A portion of all proceeds will go towards Wildlife ACT’s conservation efforts. There will also be lucky draw tickets on sale for R20, with all proceeds going to Wildlife ACT.
Start times for the walk are: 6.30am for 20km (R350); 7am for 12km (R250); 7.30am for 5km (R150).