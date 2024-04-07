Running elite eye road to Olympics

Durban — Elite runners looking to earn a spot at the Olympic Games in Paris have the opportunity to participate in the Durban International Marathon. The fourth edition of the Durban International Marathon, in which athletes can choose to run either the 42.2km or 10km, will take place on Sunday, April 28. The race will begin just outside Prospecton, near the old Durban airport, and finish at People’s Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The race has attracted athletes from the continent. Tigabu Gebramariam from Ethiopia and Kenya's Bernard Rotich, with personal bests of sub 2:10 to their names, are among the elite athletes expected to lead the pack. The marathon, which enjoys World Athletics Label Road Race status, is set to bring together a wide range of athletes, with elite runners hoping to earn a ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris in July, others looking to qualify for the Comrades Marathon, while some will be attempting to finish the distance for the first time. The event will double up as Athletics South Africa’s Marathon Championships and will play host to the Confederation of African Athletics Region 5 Championships.

Race and local organising committee chairperson Steve Mkasi said this would be the last South African qualifying event for the Paris Olympics. “It’s a chance to capitalise on a flat route that offers faster finishing times. It’s also ideal for runners who are just starting to acclimatise to the marathon distance,” Mkasi said. He said more than 1 000 local athletes had entered thus far.

“We are encouraging more people to enter and make history. Our aim is to get more than 10 000 entries. If we can get over 10 000 runners to participate and complete the race for the next three years, it would give us the opportunity to make an application for consideration as one of the world marathon majors. This is a huge opportunity for SA and KZN and will help put Durban on the map,” he said. The cities that have so far made the world marathon majors list are Boston, New York, Chicago, Berlin, London, Tokyo and Australia’s Gold Coast. “Cape Town has been pushing for this, but was just pipped by Australia. This is a world wonder in road running and is sought after because it attracts an elite group of marathon runners from around the world. This would help boost tourism and create job opportunities,” said Mkasi.

The winning man and woman will walk away with R75 000. The men and women’s records were set in last year’s race with Tebello Ramakongona and Annie Bothma finishing in 2:10:11 and 2:30:31 respectively. Entries close on April 16. Enter online at www.webtickets.co.za or at the nearest Pick n Pay Supermarket.