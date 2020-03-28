SA celebs weigh in on #StayAtHome

Durban - Having officially entered the first 24 hours of the 21-day lockdown yesterday, South African celebrities had a lot to say on social media. Rapper Cassper Nyovest said the lockdown was going to be a “breeze”. “It’s times like these that make me value my family even more. I’m so glad I live with my siblings,” the artist said on Twitter. In another tweet, he said he would be hosting an online Fifa tournament for each day of the three-week lockdown. “Mufasas Fifa League or Cassper Fifa League? What do we call it? I’ll be playing different celebrities online every day for the period of the lockdown and I’m streaming it live on my socials,” the musician said.

Local comedian Loyiso Gola said on Twitter that he had already acknowledged the severity of the virus.

“Got a friend in Rome who has been telling me about the severity of the coronavirus for over a month. I have been taking it seriously since our first conversation,” tweeted the comic.

Ahead of many, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi let Twitter users peek into his home on Thursday, saying he would continue training.

“Through this difficult period of time, I’ve tried to keep myself active,” the sports star said.

Panning across his living room, Kolisi gave fans a glimpse of spending time with his family, including his sister who was seated on the sofa opposite him.

“We try to spend as much time as we can together, I’m trying to stay active. I’m going to be doing a bit of training and I’m going to be posting that through my Adidas page and my social media page. I’ll keep you guys informed on what I’m doing.”

DJ Black Coffee kept it simple on his Facebook page, posting a South African flag with the caption: “We can do this. Sending love and light to you and yours.”

Rapper AKA posted a simple tweet thanking our servicemen in the country, followed by an emoji of the South African Flag.

“God Bless our soldiers, our police, our medics, doctors, nurses... our Commander in Chief,” he said.

Singer-songwriter Lady Zamar urged people to not believe anything they read about Covid-19 but to seek accurate and reliable information.

“Get all the facts before reacting. Stop reacting to rumours and hearsay. Get as much information as possible... Reacting to false information is reacting to fake news and disinformation. Know the difference. Knowledge is power,” she said.