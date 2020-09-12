SA crew’s lights, camera and high-speed action

Durban - The South African expression “yoh” rang out over the digital waves, travelling from California across Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Missouri and Alabama, all the way to Florida. It marked 7pm South African time on Sunday when a trio of film-makers, all South Africans living in the US, completed a challenge to make a film in 48 hours, which they have submitted to the Johannesburg 48-Hour Film Project competition. The 48HFP is the world’s oldest and largest timed film-making competition, with films lasting four to seven minutes. It is hosted at several venues around the world. Durban will have its turn on November 27. “On (a) Friday night, teams draw a genre from a hat. They are then given a character, prop and line to include in their films,” according to the competition’s website. “On (that) Sunday night, in a wild dash to the drop-off event, the film is turned in and teams celebrate. The film is then screened at a local theatre in front of an audience of film-makers, friends and families.”

Reanne de Klerk – who said “yoh” – is originally from Durban and now living in California. She took care of the audio in the making of the movie called Doppel.

Seven states away and three hours ahead, in Florida, were former Capetonian Kathi Henriksen, behind the camera and editing, and her wife, former Durbanite Holly Marie Boulind, the creative producer.

They swung into action as “the starter gun fired” when they and other teams in the contest were given genres – politics, social justice or Film de Femme.

“We began skyping with Reanne,” said Boulind. “Kathi and I started writing.”

Then came the filming that took the couple, who were also the actors, up a river in a kayak. That took place until they reached the 36-hour mark with only 12 hours to go.

Then the action moved into the edit suite, their daughter’s bedroom, from where Henriksen kept in constant touch with their California teammate.

“We had sent my daughter to friends so we could have (uninterrupted) time.”

Former Durbanite Reanne de Klerk in California took care of the audio side of the film.

Finally Doppel was uploaded, in time, and submitted to the competition across the Atlantic Ocean and over the equator, to South Africa.

“We just threw ourselves into it,” Boulind said, reflecting on their coast-to-coast co-operation.

A product of Maris Stella School, Boulind cut her teeth in acting in Durban at the Catalina and Playhouse theatres.

She was involved in the educational side of theatre. She also performed on board cruise liners, the latter job taking her to the US.

She now works as an art director.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it impossible for her to make a trip she had planned to her beloved home city.

In the meantime, Boulind wants the message to get out to South African youth to enter next year’s 48-hour national high school challenge, set up just for schools in South Africa.

“It is so important to encourage people to follow the creativity that is inside them.”

For further information, visit www.48hourfilm.co.za

