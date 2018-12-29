Durban - In a year of disappointments, South Africans need to stay positive in the New Year. This is the view of Tarot card reader Minaxie Gihwala, also known as MG, who consulted her cards for next year. She said 2019 had a lot in store for South Africans, but some of it may not be all that good.

“I definitely see the people as a whole will be let down. We’re feeling very frustrated, but nevertheless making some progress in what we do.

“This year, we walked away from old relationships that were not good for us, and we must continue to do the same for 2019.

“We should be distancing ourselves from the negativity.

“As a people we have been disappointed, we are in a bad economic state, but as a collective we can overcome,” she said.

She advised people, in light of what the cards revealed, to always be hopeful, to focus on the positives and tighten their spending budgets.

Mass prayer and a collective consciousness as a country, she said, would help overcome the negativity.

On the political front, MG said placing former president Jacob Zuma in any position would be bad.

“This speaks to the cards, saying that the people will be deceived. We need to walk away from the old situations, and breaking ties with Zuma is part of that,” she said.

On the sporting front, the Midas card appeared when asked about the Proteas’ chances at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

“We know the Midas card shows that anything you touch turns to gold. There will definitely be an improvement,” MG said.

Banyana Banyana will also receive the recognition they deserve when they compete in the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be held in June and July in France, and MG expects that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, will have a baby girl come March or April next year.