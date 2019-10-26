It’s a rare sight in its ocean home, off the KZN coast and doesn’t live anywhere beyond our horizons.
This ornate sleeper ray is among the 30% of the more than 200 species of sharks and rays in three global hotspots, which occur nowhere other than in South African waters.
Oceanographic Research Institute senior scientist Bruce Mann pointed out that viviparous sharks and rays - those that do not breed by producing thousands of eggs but give birth to live young - were vulnerable in that they breed in smaller numbers, are slow growing and mature late.
Another that falls among the 30% of the endemics is the flat-nosed hound shark, found only off the South Coast and the Pondoland Coast.