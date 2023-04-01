Sacred time

Durban - Reflecting on the meaning of Easter: Dale Collings is Jesus in this year’s Durban Passion Play. The next few days are among the most sacred times for many faith communities. Christians celebrate Easter – the most holy time in the Christian calendar. The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild present the 15th Durban Passion Play, the ‘Oberammergau of Africa’ at the Playhouse Drama Theatre from April 6 to 16 for a 14-performance season over Easter.

Performed every five years, the play, directed by Dawn Haynes and Jessica Wardle, strives to restore the true meaning of Easter. It is an epic production performed by a cast of 130 volunteers. Other Easter events are: The Diakonia Council of Churches annual ecumenical Good Friday Service and Procession in front of the Durban City Hall, starting at 6am, followed by a silent procession around the City Hall precinct. The Rhumbelow Theatre in Umbilo is hosting a season of many Easter-themed movies.

The Durban Symphonic Choir’s performs Stainer’s ‘Crucifixion’ at St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mariannhill, tomorrow (Sunday) at 3pm; and Handel’s choral masterpiece, ‘The Messiah’, returns to The Playhouse Opera on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 3pm. Visit www.pubmat.co.za for booking information, times and details for all these events. The ‘Independent on Saturday’ wishes Christians a blessed Easter.