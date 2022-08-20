Saffers have their say on English football season

Durban - Just two matches into the new English Premier League season and the world’s most watched football league has sprung plenty of surprises. Things look bleak for former giants Manchester United who have yet to register a win and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the log.

Liverpool looked promising after winning the Community Shield before the season kicked off, but only managed two draws in their opening games. Arsenal have shown the form their fans have been dreaming of for years, winning both their opening matches and slotting into second position. Reigning champions Manchester City continued their dominance from last season and their two wins secured their place back at the top.

We asked some die-hard English football fans from South Africa about their thoughts for the season ahead. They also give us their top four predictions and who they felt would end up in the relegation zone. Liverpool fan Farouk Salie: Liverpool fan Farouk Salie:

Ironically, Liverpool fanatic Farouk Salie lives in Everton Road in Sydenham, but anyone entering his home might forget they are in Durban given the big sign which says “Welcome to Anfield”. For his 60th birthday two years ago he visited Liverpool and watched them play on their home ground. Salie said it was an experience he would never forget. “Do a pilgrimage once in your life and watch your team play at home. When I sat in the stands at Anfield I had goosebumps on my arms and tears in my eyes,” he said.

He said the team’s two draws was not the ideal start to the season but it was better than two losses. He was sad to see the departure of Sadio Mane and the red card issued to newcomer Darwin Nunez during the match against Crystal Palace on Monday night. A sworn Manchester United hater, Salie was full of jokes about that team.

“What’s the difference between a samoosa and Man United? A samoosa has three points and Man United nil,” he laughed. His predictions for the top four spots: 1. Manchester City; 2. Liverpool; 3. Chelsea; 4. Arsenal The bottom: still too early to predict, Salie said.

Manchester United fan Ethel Sleith with her daughter Gabriella on her first visit to Old Trafford. Manchester United fan Ethel Sleith Sleith has been the branch secretary of the Manchester United Supporters Club in South Africa for 29 years. Her passion for the Red Devils started when she fell in love with Man United legend George Best at the age of 16 and never looked back.

“I can’t tell you how I feel about United right now because you won’t be allowed to print it,” joked Sleith. She said none of the players were invested in the club’s success, only their personal glory. She also couldn’t understand what South Africa’s Benni McCarthy had to offer the ailing team’s players after he was recently appointed as a first-team coach at United. Sleith’s top four prediction: 1. Manchester City; 2. Liverpool; 3. Arsenal; 4. Chelsea.

She also said it was too early to predict the bottom. Dirk Vale and Manchester City Legend Mike Summerbee. Manchester City fan Dirk Vale: Still on a high from last season’s win, Vale says City are favourites, after scoring six goals and conceding none. Vale believes their defence is solid and the new signings seem to be settling in quickly.

“I expect to see a lot of goals from Erling Haaland. “I think City have had an excellent transfer window. It’s sad seeing Raheem Sterling go but it’s the nature of things, and I think Haaland and Julian Alvarez give the team something a bit different and they’ll allow the team to go more direct. I’m happy they got Sergio Gomez for cover at left back and they can manage the challenges of a long season with the squad.” Vale’s top four prediction: 1. Man City; 2. Liverpool; 3. Spurs; 4. Arsenal.

Bottom: Southampton, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest. Arsenal fan Carvin Goldstone Arsenal fan Carvin Goldstone Carvin Goldstone might be a well known comedian but his support for Arsenal is no joke.

The former sports reporter says the Gunners look set to clinch a top four position this season. “Early indications are that they’ll compete with Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool, who are all very strong.” He says the league is already wrapped up, with City leading the pack.

“Man United has a very good team with world class players but they play as individuals at the moment. So they are currently bottom after two games but I don’t think they’ll stay there all season.” Goldstone's top four prediction: 1. Manchester City; 2. Arsenal; 3. Tottenham Hotspur; 4. Liverpool Bottom: Manchester United, Everton, Fulham.

Chelsea FC fan Leesharn Rose Chelsea FC fan Leesharn Rose: It’s all about the three points, particularly on the opening day and Chelsea got them in the bag against Everton, she said. “Our game against Tottenham Hotspur was filled with drama, drama, and more drama. Chelsea were arguably the better team hands down.”

Rose said acquiring Kalidou Koulibaly was a great asset and she foresees a great partnership alongside Thiago Silva. The acquisition of Marc Cucurella was also needed. “My heart says yes we can challenge for the title and my head says no. Reason for me saying no is because Chelsea have just come out of a state of new ownership and more importantly a sanction. It’s very clear a lot of housekeeping had to be done.” Rose’s top four prediction: 1. Man City; 2. Arsenal; 3. Liverpool; 4. Chelsea

Bottom: Bournemouth, Fulham, Everton Tottenham Hotspur fan Selom Gavor Tottenham Hotspur fan Selom Gavor Gavor said they’ve just had their best transfer window in a long time. By making Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski permanent and adding Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Clement Lengle, it has given the team depth which it lacked before.

“If we can’t challenge for the title this season, it won’t ever happen for us. “I don’t mind us even winning a domestic competition, but we have got to get some sort of silverware. “We can definitely challenge City this year as long as we can keep Antonio Conte.”