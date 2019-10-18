Durban - International Olympic Committee member and veteran sports administrator and anti-apartheid activist, Sam Ramsamy received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Association of National Olympic Committees awards in Doha on Thursday night. The association is the parent body for the National Olympic Committees of countries that participate in the Olympic Games and South Africa is represented by SASCOC.

The award was presented by its Secretary General, Gunilla Lindberg, and recognizes Ramsamy’s career that includes almost 20 years of campaigning against discrimination in sport as chairman of the South Africa Non-racial Olympic Committee.

IOC president Thomas Bach said: “I can hardly imagine somebody who has deserved such a lifetime achievement award as my friend, Sam Ramsamy. All his life he has been an excellent advocate of sport and human rights. He is a person who understood very early the role of sport in society and what a great contribution sport can make to education, health and peacefully living together. In this respect, I personally have learned a lot from him and am happy and proud to be able to call him my friend.”

Ramsamy said, "It is a great honour to receive this award. We had an uphill struggle to get to where we are, especially regarding Olympism in the Southern part of Africa, which was colonised for a very long time. The IOC helped us tremendously. These efforts helped Africa re-gain its respect and dignity which it enjoys today."