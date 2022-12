Durban - Mistletoe Elf Karisha Naidoo and sexy Santa Stanley Okwulieaku are at the uShaka Marine World every day until December 24, and available for photo opportunities from 2pm to 5pm. Traditional Father Christmas and the Tinsel Elf will visit from 11am to 2pm. For more information call uShaka Marine World on 031 328 8000.

The Independent on Saturday