Durban - Sardine activity could be spotted in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) waters this weekend as a cold front sweeps up the Cape coast - and the shoals could be the size of 10 rugby fields. Yesterday, the KZN Sharks Board said there had been an increase in sardine activity between Manteku and Mbotyi over the past few days.

Acting head of operations Greg Thompson said a diver operator in the area, Walter Bernardis, had reported birds and dolphins “feeding over an area that covered about 10 rugby fields, which was amazing to watch”.

“Most of the action took place on Wednesday, but it had dispersed by the next day. He did report that they thought this was the first pulse of sardines which had gone past towards KZN. There is a frontal system approaching, so hopefully this keeps pushing the fish north,” said Thompson.

He added that reports from a commercial ski boat operator said there had been a definite increase in action in the Luphuthana Mouth area.

“This could be the fish which were then at Mbotyi on Wednesday. There is also common dolphin activity off Waterfall Bluff, which is always a good sign,” said Thompson.

He also warned that the sardines were very unpredictable and “have always kept us guessing about their movements. Let’s hope some of this activity arrives in KZN this weekend”.

He said the Sharks Board would continue to monitor activity in the days ahead.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) yesterday issued a sea warning, with stormy weather expected along the Cape coast.

NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said: “NSRI are urging caution around the coastline due to the SA Weather Service prediction of a cold front approaching which is due to bring heavy sea conditions, big swells and strong winds to the coastline, coupled with the full moon spring tide. We are urging boaters, paddlers and fishermen at sea to exercise caution.”

The eThekwini Municipality also yesterday confirmed that southern beaches would be temporarily closed.

“This is due to the bad weather expected over the weekend. The affected beaches include Isipingo, Pipeline, Warner and Umgababa beaches. Please note that all shark nets will be removed at these beaches. Residents are cautioned to never attempt to bathe at beaches where shark nets have been removed,” said eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Meanwhile, SA Weather Service’s Wiseman Dlamini said while gale-force winds and high seas were expected off the Cape coast, Durban should remain fine and sunny. No rain was expected, although it may get partly cloudy later today.