Sardines seen off Bluff beach

Wayne Harrison of the KZN Sharks Board Maritime Centre of Excellence said the shoals had been popping up in areas along the South Coast.

Durban — Coastal residents are keeping a watchful eye on the sea as the sardine run makes its way to Durban.

“This morning (Friday), at about 7am, we had sardines popping up from Umtentweni in the south, right through to just north of Hibberdene, off Banana Beach.”

He said there had been a lot of spinner sharks jumping clear of the water, one of the big tell-tale signs that there’s a lot of sardine activity.

“We’ve had people catching various forms of game fish, like snoek, kingfish and shad. Then further north, heading up to Mtwalume, there was a pocket of sardines, and then again at Umgababa.