SA’s Dingo joins top conservation YouTubers in US adventure

Durban – South Africa’s YouTube sensation Dingo Dinkelman is to collaborate with other world-renowned conservationists, as he tours the United States of America. The month-long US tour will include several stops at wildlife centres, meet-and-greets, podcasts and other engagements that give YouTube followers and audiences some amazing wildlife content.

Starting in New York, Dinkelman will be heading to Michigan where he will meet American YouTuber and vlogger, Brian Barczyk. His wildlife antics on SnakeBytesTV, AnimalBytesTV and Discovery channel's series Venom Hunters have seen him gain more than 3.5million subscribers. American YouTuber and vlogger, Brian Barczyk. “This is such a great opportunity to learn about the latest techniques in animal behaviourism while engaging with our international audience. We are really using this platform to interact with existing followers and introduce new people to the natural world,” said Dinkelman. Barczyk and Dinkelman are set to meet up for a live podcast on Saturday, at 11pm SA time, followed by filming and a meet-and-greet with fans on Sunday night. The event will be hosted at Barczyk’s Reptarium, home to an interesting variety of reptiles.

Kevin McCurley, the owner and founder of NERD (New England Reptile Distributors). The following week, Dinkelman will meet up with the owner and founder of New England Reptile Distributors (NERD), Kevin McCurley. With a YouTube following of 300 000 people, McCurley’s organisation grew out of his passion for reptiles and his own personal collection, becoming one of the largest reptile breeders in America’s Northeast. Chandler’s Wildlife north of Miami, founded by Chandler Kamenesh. Dinkelman will then head to Miami for a week to check out facilities and learn more about crocodile behaviour.Then it’s on to Chandler’s Wildlife north of Miami, founded by Chandler Kamenesh whose show has 1.6 million subscribers.

After that, it’s a visit to Gatorland in Orlando, the alligator capital of the world. Finally, Dinkelman will stop in at Disney’s Animal Kingdom which is a celebration of all living things. Checkout Dingo’s videos and adventures by following ‘Dingo Dinkelman’ on Facebook, Instagram, Rumble, Patreon and ‘Dingo Dinkelman Reloaded’ on YouTube. Visit www.dingowild.com for more. Independent On Saturday