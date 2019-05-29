Celebrating the handover of the 60 green desks at Ukhanyo Primary School in Cape Town are, back from left, Phumeza Kalolo, Kathleen Mcquaid, Louise Duys, Debra Barnes, Nicola Rowe, Elizabeth Betha, Thozama Koli and Sue Forge with children from the school.

Durban - Two of South Africa’s top ultra-marathons have made a difference in a campaign that not only reduces the impact of waste from their events, but also to provides a social benefit to local communities. The waste collected from the Comrades Marathon and the Two Oceans Marathon has been transformed into green desks benefiting 20 underprivileged schools, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal and 10 in Cape Town. The first of the desks were delivered to Ukhanyo Primary School, in Cape Town, recently.

The #GOGREEN campaign, developed by Wildlands in partnership with Old Mutual and supported by Polyco, aims to provide a practical solution for collecting waste from athletes and spectators at endurance events, while discouraging littering and promoting recycling.

Launched in 2017, it raised a total of 667 desks - 333 from Two Oceans and 334 from Comrades - while with the 2018 events this increased to 800 green desks.

The waste is transformed into green desks in collaboration with Polyplank, a multi-material flexible packaging recycler in Cape Town. The desks have been made possible through a partnership between Wildlands and Polyco, a not-for-profit industry body responsible for growing the collection and recycling of polyolefin plastic packaging in South Africa and for promoting the responsible use and re-use of plastics. Their mission is to reduce the amount of plastics going to landfill and to end plastic waste in the environment.

Polyco CEO, Mandy Naudé said: “Educating children that used plastic packaging has value and must not end up being litter in the environment is crucial. Showing them that used plastic packaging was used to make their new desk is a very powerful message. We are pleased to be associated with this project and to assist to meet two key needs in our country - to clean up our environment and to provide the necessary desks to our schools,” she said.

Comrades Marathon Association chairperson Cheryl Winn said: “It has been said that the greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it, and we are mindful that the responsibility rests within each and every one of us. We are proud to be associated with the #GOGREEN Campaign and of our long-standing relationship with Wildlands as one of our official charities, with whom we share vision and values.”

Comrades general manager Keletso Totlhanyo said: “To know that the waste generated on Comrades race day will not be dumped in a landfill but rather be converted into school desks is the most inspiring thing about this project.”

Two Oceans chief operations officer Sue Forge said: “The Two Oceans continues to make progress in limiting litter, reducing waste, upcycling waste and entrenching our eco-sustainability values to protect our pristine environment. We continue to educate runners on the importance of running clean and to encourage green positive behaviour change among our Two Oceans community."

“We have been so excited to be part of this campaign which aligns so beautifully to our vision of a Sustainable Future for All. Not only are we able to address the environmental challenge of finding a solution for this material, ensuring that we prevent it from ending up on our coastlines and in the sea, but we’ve also been able to find a small solution for the desk shortage in the country – ensuring that children’s learning conditions are improved. The faces of the children said it all,” said Louise Duys for Wildtrust.

At the handover last Friday, Ukhanyo Primary School principal Phuthumile Tyhali said: “We have learners that had to use their hands as support for their books while some of them lie on floors. This made me question the kind of freedom we have in South Africa if our children are lying on cold floors for education purposes. The green desks will not only restore some dignity and hope, but our learners will also be able to learn in a conducive space that makes it easier for them to concentrate.”

More green desks will be rolled out to a further 19 KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape schools from May to July.