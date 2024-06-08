Save the date for CraftFest at Shongweni Farmers Market

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. The Sandy Elle Band will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm. Save the date: CraftFest is coming on June 16 with extended hours, from 10am-6pm. Tickets from Quicket are R180 for adults, R150 for Early Birds, and R90 for kids over 12.

Musgrave Market: (today) Head to Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Shows Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN: KickstArt Theatre’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes” is a vibrant adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale and promises laughter, magic, and memorable moments for audiences of all ages. Runs from June 15 to July 7. Bookings at Webtickets; show time details from www.kickstarttheatre.co.za The Seabrookes Theatre, DHS: (today and tomorrow) Family-friendly 031 Theatre Festival until tomorrow, featuring productions going to this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda. Four comedy/dramas ‒ So, You Want to be a Trophy Wife?; Yesterday’s Hero; Mr and Mrs Normal; and A Vegan Killed my Marriage ‒ and two family shows, Adventure of Who and The Tower & the Tree. For dates, times and to book, see Webtickets.

Music Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Barry Thomson and The Reals – Dawn Selby, Andy Turrell, Mali Sewell and Barry Thomson with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Journey through some of the best US musical scenery including The Doobie Brothers, The Eagles, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tom Petty and many more. Tickets R200, R180 for club members, children free from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: The Black Lapels pay tribute to Credence Clearwater Revival from Friday 14 to Sunday June 16. Tickets R200, R180 for club members, children free from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets.

Rhumbelow Theatre Northlands Bowling Club: (today) The Black Lapels acoustic duo Rob and Garth Warren offers an intimate and lively experience, featuring hits from Van Morrison, The Band, Neil Young, Bob Marley, Ben Harper, Oasis, The Killers, Sting, Men at Work, Toto, and more. Today at 7.30pm. Tickets R200, R180 for club members, children free from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets. Playhouse Opera: The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Winter Season every Thursday until June 27. Starts at 7pm. June 13 programme, conducted by Yasuo Shinozaki with soloist lyric soprano Bronwyn Forbay, is Bizet, Gounod, Faurė and Cilea; Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 3. Season tickets and bookings for individual concerts at Quicket outlets. For more information call 031 369 9438, email [email protected] or visit www.kznphil.org.za Art

Umnyombo Art Exhibition: Presented by Dante Languages and Amasosha Art Movement, a dynamic artist collective from Durban and KwaZulu-Natal. Amasosha is an isiZulu word derived from the English word soldiers, evoking qualities such as self-reliance, hard work, bravery, unity and being on a mission to promote KZN artists. Daily from 9.30am-6pm at Dante Languages, 1 Torsvale Cres, Somerset Park, uMhlanga. Ends June 13. More info from 031 563 7633 / WhatsApp Business 073 852 248 or [email protected] Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike the awesome Palmiet Nature Reserve to Helicopter Rock and Cascade. Meet at the reserve at Old New Germany road opposite the Westville Hotel, Westville. Contact David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123.

Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359. Events

Ocean Festival, Scottburgh: (today and tomorrow) Celebrate World Ocean Day today with Scottburgh’s Ocean Festival. Check @theoceanfestival on Instagram and Facebook, and www.oceanfestival.co.za website for programme details. Midlands Wellness Festival (Howick): Includes winter wild lunch, local food walk, edible winter weeds, wild weekend, Dargle Forest walk, wild forest picnic. Call 083 473 3074 or visit https://wellnessassociation.co.za/ for programme details. Until July 7. Sani Pass: The 17th annual charity Sunflower Sky Hike at Sani Pass will be held on June 16 to celebrate life, support a special person afflicted with cancer, survivors, and remember those who have died. Funds are shared with a charity of their choice. Details: Mandy Tyrer on email [email protected]