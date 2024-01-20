Scam alert for UKZN applicants

Durban — The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is issuing “firm offers” to successful applicants and said it would welcome about 9 000 new students. UKZN had received 160 059 applications for these spaces.

“The university congratulates the 2023 matric class for their exceptional achievement, many of whom will join UKZN as first-year students in 2024,” said corporate relations executive director, Normah Zondo. “Since the release of the matric results, university staff members have been hard at work issuing firm offers to successful applicants. Each applicant offered a place will be sent an SMS and an e-mail containing the link they can use to accept the offer from UKZN formally,” she said. She said it was important to note that these offers were only valid for 72 hours (three days), and “if not accepted within that period, the offer is withdrawn and reallocated to another prospective student”.

Zondo said the 2024 online registration was in full swing, having started on January 9 and running until February 23. “In keeping with previous years, no on-campus, in-person service is available. In addition, the university will not accept any ‘walk-ins’, and no late applications will be considered. “Residence registration for all students is also online. Students must be registered academically first before proceeding to register for residence through the online registration process,” said Zondo.

She also warned prospective students about registration scams. “We are witnessing an increase in scams targeting unsuspecting prospective students. “We warn all prospective students not to fall prey to these scams. Please be aware that many scammers are waiting to take advantage of you. Please do not click on any unverified website links.