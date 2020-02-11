Glenwood High School’s Makaira Kerkhof and Hillcrest High School’s Andile Zungu’s idea will turn into action on Saturday when Glenwood hosts a conservation awareness day for the public.
Kerkhof and Zungu have recruited the very speakers that impressed them on a Jonny Lowe Memorial Trust youth excursion they were selected to attend last year with pupils from a handful of other schools.
Kerkhof recalled how, while on the excursion, teachers suggested the Grade 11s be absolutely quiet during one of many game drives.
“It was a big adjustment. Normally you speak about what you see,” he said.