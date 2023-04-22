Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, April 22, 2023

Scrabble spreads across the board

A birthday spurt of new members is expanding the Love Letters Scrabble Club after last week’s story on Scrabble’s 75th birthday, celebrated by club members, clockwise from front left, Lucille Mathurine, Shelley Haggard, Helen Edwards, Lesmarie Williams, Gwyn Lees and Keshni Naidoo at La Lucia’s Gatvol Restaurant. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Durban - Interest in Scrabble has swollen the local Love Letters Scrabble club by 22 potential members after readers responded to last week’s article to mark the 75th birthday of Scrabble and National Scrabble Day in the US and other countries.

The Durban social club received calls from Pietermaritzburg to Ballito, expanding their previous area of activity, which had been “from Phoenix to Morningside”.

“Lots of people are looking for a social activity that is in a safe space,” said organiser Keshni Naidoo.

She said she knew from experience that, often, they say they will only be able to play at the level they play at home.

”But practice can make perfect and we have seen people who start off from humble beginnings turn into serious players.”

The club still hopes to welcome more people. For further information, email [email protected]

The Independent on Saturday

