Scrabble spreads across the board

Durban - Interest in Scrabble has swollen the local Love Letters Scrabble club by 22 potential members after readers responded to last week’s article to mark the 75th birthday of Scrabble and National Scrabble Day in the US and other countries. The Durban social club received calls from Pietermaritzburg to Ballito, expanding their previous area of activity, which had been “from Phoenix to Morningside”.

“Lots of people are looking for a social activity that is in a safe space,” said organiser Keshni Naidoo. She said she knew from experience that, often, they say they will only be able to play at the level they play at home. ”But practice can make perfect and we have seen people who start off from humble beginnings turn into serious players.”