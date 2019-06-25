Fournaki Greek Food Open: Mon-Fri 8am-4pm for orders and Saturday 6.30am-11.30am at The Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market.

Call: 078 439 0136 or 083 261 9672 or email [email protected]

Durban and surrounds is blessed with warm weather throughout the year. The mercury hovers around the comfortable room-temperature zones of about 20ºC most of the time, so much so that one could say winter almost never pays a visit to the region.

Last Sunday was one of those typical no-jacket-or-jersey-required Durban winter days. A perfect day for the family to go out and spoil dad on Father’s Day, as this newspaper had put it in advertising the Youth Day rendition of CraftFest - the artisan food and drinks festival held at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market.

This Secret Diner was not drinking on the day, and has been on a teetotal stretch for about two years, with more to go - a result of personal goal setting gone crazy, maybe. So, being one of the few non-drinking dads as craft beer, gin, champagne, etc flowed left, right and centre, one could only focus on food, glorious food, and hope to remain on course for my goal weight campaign.

Of all the many and varied food stalls I stopped at, Fournaki took the cake.

Fournaki means “little oven” in Greek. But the food won’t be Greek to you as they serve the familiar Mediterranean fare.

Their menu includes Spanakopites (spinach and feta pies), which I always like to find in a finger lunch platter, savoury muffins, their special carrot cake, the lasagnes and tiropitas, which my children really love and prefer to call by their plain name - cheese pies.

After a number of rounds of walking about the market area, I found I had worked up an appetite. It was hard to avoid not only because of the warm and inviting sun and the amazing natural views, but the many stalls selling an eclectic mix of clothing, craft and so on beside the food and drinks. It was impossible to say no to an offer of a pita roll with tzatziki and salad.

The difficulty was deciding between lamb, gammon and chicken. I’ll keep my choice secret until I go up that wonderful hill again, suffice to say the roll rolled down very well.

The perfectly mixed tzatziki sauce provided the right viscosity and flavour and helped the well-cooked meat and everything along.

I must confess, though, that I had struggled to finish a custard slice from the Little Oven on a previous occasion. I had forgotten how sweet and extra-filling it is. The last one I had was several years back and I gobbled it up without any help, only because I had worked up a mega-appetite fighting waves at the beach.

To get a clearer idea about this family business that operates out of an ordinary house in Cowies Hill, you have to meet the gregarious family behind it, particularly the lady of the house.

Maria Mouztouris would not be misplaced on the stage of a comedy show, but is equally in her element in her neat kitchen.

It’s amazing how this Little Oven has grown. Having started with one little oven, the family now has several.

Fournaki has been around since 2011 and besides serving customers with a smile on Saturdays at the Shongweni Market, they feature at outdoor events such as the House & Garden Show. They remain busy during the week cooking and baking to get parties started at countless homes around Durban.

Fournaki serves authentic, unpretentious Greek stuff. Maria’s apron sums it all up: “I don’t need a recipe. I’m Greek.”

Food: 4

Service: 4

Ambience: 5 (depending on the weather)