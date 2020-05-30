SECRET DINER: When the chips are down, my home away from home comes home

Delfi Where: 386 Lilian Ngoyi Road, Morningside Open: Daily lunch and dinner. Last orders at 6.30pm Call: 031 312 7032

I have never made chips at home. I don’t have a chip fryer. I think it’s got something to do with dealing with the mess and all that oil.

I remember when we were kids and mom used to make us chips on special occasions, and all the rigmarole that went with it.

I know today some people use air fryers, but I don’t have one of those either. So great chips have always been something I have enjoyed while eating out.

After two months in lockdown, I had forgotten how good the chips from Maria and Doddy Teranes, at their humble Greek eatery Delfi, taste. I was in heaven. And it wasn’t just the last of the gin talking. They were just as chips should be. Hot, crisp on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside.

Delivery from waitress Amy was prompt and it was great to see a friendly face. And everything was hot and straight out of the kitchen.

We started lunch with a couple of nibbles. Some beautiful, crisp squid heads served with a garlicky skordalia and a portion of spinach and feta pies. I had some home-made hummus a friend had quietly put through the postbox, but Delfi’s version is also worth a try. And I added some olives to give it a Greek mezze feel.

Wine would be a better mix, but we were completely out of it, so the good old gin and tonic would have to do, while eating on the deck on a mild winter day. A change from the conventional kitchen counter. The table cloth was even a Hellenic blue to match those at Delfi itself. All we needed was a few travel posters of the islands and Maria in our kitchen to feel truly at home. It is what makes this little restaurant special, that home away from home feeling.

I relished the mousaka; it’s always authentic and full flavoured, with a rich bechamel sauce. And, of course, those chips.

The lamb shank too was succulent, just fell off the bone, and was covered in a lovely rich gravy. This was comfort food for the soul.

We didn’t do dessert in favour of a hazy relaxing afternoon, with the rest of the gin. In the restaurant, there’s a painting of two guys drinking coffee and ouzo around a table, out under the vines. We certainly felt at home.

But should dessert be your thing, the Greek shortbread or baklava comes highly recommended. They also do an excellent bougatsa or custard pie in phyllo, but these have to be ordered in advance.

Food: Super comforting

Service: A friendly delivery

Ambience: Homely