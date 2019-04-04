Durban: The African golden cat (Caracal aurata) is an elusive and rare small carnivore endemic to tropical Africa. Increasingly threatened by habitat degradation, loss and fragmentation, and by unsustainable hunting, it caught the attention of conservationist and researcher, Dr David Mills, whose research earned him a doctorate. Under the supervision of UKZN’s Dr Luke Hunter and Professor Rob Slotow, Mills was awarded his PhD in Conservation Ecology, for work done on the Ecology and Conservation of the African Forest Carnivores.

Mills studied the small carnivore community in the tropical forest ecosystem of the Kibale National Park, Uganda, where his work focused on African golden cats, which are related to, and look very similar to, caracals. Golden cats are only found in the tropical forests of Africa.

"We know very little about golden cats," said Mills. "The African forest carnivore community as a whole is unstudied, so we were starting with a nearly blank slate."

His study was based on remotely triggered camera trap surveys and vegetation surveys. First, he documented habitat preferences for each species and the time of day each was most active. Then he looked at interactions between golden cats and the other carnivores in the forest.

"Leopards are no longer found in Kibale," said Mills. "Golden cats are therefore the largest remaining mammalian carnivore."

Mills said that one of the main threats to all species in African forests was deforestation. His study took place in a forest that was entirely surrounded by deforested farmland. "I looked at the carnivore community inside the forest and in farmland to determine which species could adapt to deforestation and whether or not they changed their behaviour to survive in farmland,’ said Mills.

He found that Golden cats were the most sensitive species and were not found in farmland, while African civets were the most adaptable and were found in both habitats. His conclusion was that deforestation completely reshaped the small carnivore community.

As part of his research Mills also calculated the population densities of golden cats and civets. To do this he surveyed another forest in Uganda where leopards still existed, as these predators in particular kill golden cats and he wanted to see if their absence in Kibale had an impact on the population size. However, contrary to similar studies in North America, he found no evidence that leopards significantly impacted golden cat or civet populations.

Mills was motivated to study golden cats because of the lack of research. He soon discovered a similar paucity of scientific research on other species in the forest, including African palm civets, servaline genets, and even African civets, which are found across Africa.

"I spent several years studying leopards in the desert in Botswana," said Mills. "But, I love the African rain forest and I wanted to fill some of these knowledge gaps in a guild that has always fascinated me, in a habitat that I love.’

His study highlighted the need to maintain a minimum of forest habitat for small carnivore species. "While some of these species are resilient and can survive when forest is converted to farmland, some of them, particularly golden cats, are highly sensitive to deforestation and are extirpated when forest is removed," he explained. "Maintaining intact African forest carnivore communities will require designating connected forest patches of significant size. They need relatively undisturbed areas within forests in order to move freely."

"The small carnivore community endemic to Africa’s tropical forests is extremely diverse and poorly understood. I hope this study inspires others to investigate more species and carnivore communities endemic to the Congo basin," said Mills.

Looking to the future, Mills has set his sights on a career in conservation management. In his spare time, Mills enjoys wildlife photography, while hiking and being out in nature rank high on his list of favourite leisure activities.

Finally, Mills singled out his parents for always supporting his "crazy dreams of working with wildlife in Africa".