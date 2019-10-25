The new Hammarsdale interchange taking shape. The N3 will be closed this weekend for the demolition of the old Hammarsdale bridge. Picture: SANRAL

Durban - The N3, between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, at the Hammarsdale Interchange will be closed to traffic this weekend for the demolition of the old Hammarsdale bridge. The closures take place from 8pm on Friday October 25 to 8am on Sunday October 27. Light motor vehicles will have to use the R103, better known as the Old Main Road or the Comrades route via Botha's Hill, Drummond and Inchanga.

Traffic will be re-routed as follows:

On the N3 south towards Durban:

1 Heavy and light vehicles will be separated at the Cato Ridge interchange.

2 Heavy vehicle traffic will continue on the N3 and will use the off and on ramps at the Hammarsdale interchange.

3 Light vehicle traffic will be diverted off the N3 onto the R103 to rejoin the N3 at Shongweni.

On the N3 north towards Pietermaritzburg:

1 Heavy and light vehicle traffic will be separated at the Shongweni interchange.

2 Heavy vehicle traffic will continue on the N3 and will use the off and on ramps at the Hammarsdale interchange.

3 Light vehicle traffic will be diverted off the N3 onto the R103 and rejoin the N3 at Cato Ridge.