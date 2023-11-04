Security concerns ‘pose a threat to tourism in KZN’

KwaZulu-Natal is gearing up for a bumper festive season despite warnings that the number of burglaries usually skyrocket in the province over the Christmas period. Durban and Pietermaritzburg were identified as the cities with the most housebreakings, followed by Rustenburg in the North West province, based on research by private security experts.

At least a million households fell victim to crime in the year ending 2022/23, according to Clearview Fencing, which put the number in Durban at 83.28 percent of households affected, Pietermaritzburg 83.18 and Rustenburg at 82.56. These three cities were followed by Pretoria, Vereeniging, Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg, East London, Polokwane and then Nelspruit in tenth position. Clearview Fencing director Charles Fowlds said the high rate of house burglaries and break-ins in Durban posed a significant challenge to the city's tourism landscape.

“Tourists prioritise safety as an important concern when travelling anywhere in the world, and considering how prevalent burglaries are, this may deter potential visitors. As it stands, South Africa is an overall safe country to visit, so long as you remain vigilant, and it is unlikely that travellers will experience violent crime in major tourist areas.” Fowlds urged local authorities to address security concerns promptly to mitigate the impact on tourism. Tourism KwaZulu-Natal sought to allay fears, saying it was working closely with the government, such as the KZN Community Safety and Liaison Department, the police and other security providers to ensure that holidaymakers feel safe in the province.

“Local communities also play their part in ensuring that holidaymakers are met with warmth and the hospitality that the people of KZN are known for,” said Tourism KZN. Using data from international organisation Statista, Clearview Fencing rated South Africa as the most dangerous country on the continent, with Pretoria coming in top position as the most dangerous city, followed by Durban, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town making up the top five in that category. Windhoek in Namibia was placed at number six. The company said good home insurance policies played a role in recovering the costs of stolen belongings, but it recommended that measures were put in place to prevent burglars from gaining entry in the first place. These included keeping doors and windows locked, storing keys in a secure location, changing alarm codes regularly and investing in various forms of smart home security.