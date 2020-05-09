Security Guard bags up litter to make Durban's Yacht Mole look sparkling

Durban - Security guard Justin Karuppan, 39, does not like sitting around so he’s been getting up to rubbish during lockdown. And Durban’s Yacht Mole is, thanks to him, looking spick and span after he filled 120 bags with rubbish collected from the water and around the area. While three car guards who were normally tasked with cleaning the area have had to stay at home, Karuppan, who is originally from Cape Town, said he could not simply stand by and watch the rubbish pile up. “Instead of sitting around all day and doing nothing, I’d rather be occupied and constructive. “During lockdown was the first time I have gone around picking up rubbish and the feeling of cleaning it all up was amazing.

“A time like this teaches us we must stick together and help wherever you can,” said Karuppan, who works for Omega Security.

He has been stationed at the Yacht Mole since August. He has also helped to set up a makeshift wall to prevent vehicles, parking outside restaurants, from getting caught in the sand.

Security guard Justin Karuppan with some of the rubbish bags he has filled, cleaning up the Durban Yacht Mole during lockdown. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad ANA

Gina Neilson, co-owner with husband and chef, Graham, of fine dining establishment 9th Avenue which recently moved to the Yacht Mole, said she could not believe how clean the area was after returning to the restaurant when lockdown moved to level 4 last Friday.

“I thought about how much rubbish would have collected in five weeks, but when I got here it was so clean.

“It wasn’t part of Justin’s work as a security guard, but he had picked everything up,” Neilson said.

The restaurant moved from Greyville, where it had been for many years, to the Yacht Mole last year. Before the lockdown it had a waiting list of six months, Neilson said.

They had also installed a “sea-bin” which catches the litter washing towards the restaurant.

“When we moved here in August, I was horrified at how much litter was here and we were paying three car guards to help clear the rubbish and clean the sea-bin three times a day.”

Looking ahead, Neilson said the hospitality and restaurant industry was already hearing about possible closures of well-known Durban dining spots.

“If we could open in the next week or so, we could be okay. It also depends on what regulations are kept in place and for how long, but we will definitely be re-opening, that’s for sure.”