Durban - A Pinetown man is overjoyed after his “lucky” wallet was returned to him by a security armed response officer who spotted it lying on the side of a busy road and alerted a local neighbourhood watch group.

Mike Marnitz said he was riding his motorbike last Saturday and had his wallet tucked in a pocket of his jacket, but when he got home it was nowhere to be found.

“When I reached home I realised it was gone and it has all my bank cards and my driver’s license in it. I’ve had my wallet for years and it has been lost about five times and somehow or other it has always come back to me. But with the law of averages, I thought it won’t come back this time,” Marnitz said.

Nevertheless, to his surprise, the “lucky” wallet struck again.

Marnitz said he spoke to someone who alerted him to the news that the wallet had been found, which had been circulated on his local Pineridge Neighbourhood Watch social media network.

The Blue Security patrolling officer, who has asked to remain anonymous, said he was on a routine patrol in Underwood Road when he spotted the wallet lying in the busy road. He picked it up and went on a mission to find the owner.

Pineridge Neighbourhood Watch member Karen Bole was patrolling the area and stopped to speak to the officer who was battling to locate the owner.

“He had called the numbers that he found inside the wallet but there was no answer, so we sent the information to our administrator and it was circulated on our WhatsApp group and we shared it on Facebook. Someone saw it and contacted him,” Bole said.

Marnitz met up with the armed response officer and received his wallet with all his valuables still inside.