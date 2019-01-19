Picture: Pixabay

Durban - A much-loved Verulam moulana, true to his nature, was doing a good deed, dropping off a cousin at hospital, when he was killed in a hijacking, according to his friends and family. Bilal Amla, 34, died late on Thursday night before medics, who were just metres away at King Edward Hospital, could help. He was buried on Friday at the Verulam Muslim Cemetery.

“He was always a smiling, happy guy, willing to help people, and he worked for the community a lot,” said his cousin, Reza Variawa, as he stood near Amla’s grave, which men covered with sand and then decorated with plants.

Variawa said Amla had decided to remain at his car after dropping off his cousin at the hospital, rather than go to its casualty section. Two men who were walking by approached the vehicle. They shot Amla in the chest before fleeing in his car.

He leaves a wife and two children.

“They took a man’s life and abandoned his car. It was totally ruthless,” Variawa said.

He believed his cousin was now in a better place.

“Friday is a very auspicious day. The guys come out and it’s definitely a very blessed day.”

Some of the all-male group of mourners, mostly dressed in white robes and wearing fezzes, wept openly as they consoled one another among the white gravestones and palm trees in the cemetery.

They had come from Jamia Musjid Mosque in Verulam, north of Durban, where special prayers for the moulana had been held following the weekly Friday prayers. The building was packed.

An obituary released by the mosque said Hamla was “a selfless person who always made time for others”.

“He worked closely with the poor communities of Verulam and surrounding areas. He took the responsibility of uplifting many individuals, and his was a common name amongst the poor and needy.

“In 2016, moulana assisted with our water distribution in the KZN North Coast rural areas.”

The mosque added that Amla was a madressa inspector for the Jamiatul Ulama KZN Talimi Board.

“He had a deep concern for the people of these areas in his heart.

“His inspection did not just stop at the academic part, but he also took the responsibility of providing humanitarian aid for the students and teachers.”

He was a graduate of the Madrasah Taaleemuddeen in Isipingo.

On crime, Variawa said: “I think everyone knows the situation and what we live with. I feel crime at the top must stop for crime at the bottom to stop.”

The men appeared to have killed his cousin after seeing an opportunity to commit a crime.

“I think that come election time, promises (about curbing crime) are always made to get votes. But from year to year the promises are not fulfilled, so I have no high hopes.”

Ahmed Paruk, chairperson of the Islamic Burial Council, said it was a concern that crime such as that which cost Amla his life was “happening in front of our noses”. He said the family was very traumatised.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder and hijacking had been opened at Umbilo police station.

The murder closely followed another hijacking on Wednesday evening.

Police, security firms and neighbourhood watch groups launched a massive search for a motorist after he was abducted by hijackers, who held him and his family up outside their home in Springtown, Asherville.

Mbele said the abduction and hijacking took place after the victim and his family arrived home from shopping. As they were getting out of their car, they noticed that a vehicle was parked net to them.

“Four suspects jumped out of the vehicle, pulled down balaclavas to cover their faces, and dragged (the man’s) family out their vehicle,” she said.

“They then pushed him back in, drove off and dropped him off at Philani Mall, in the Umlazi area.

“A case of hijacking was opened at Sydenham police station.”