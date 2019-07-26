Durban - As the Durban International Film Festival enters it's final weekend, these are the movies and events you simply cannot miss. The festival closes on Sunday. On Saturday at 5.30pm there is a free screening at K-Cap in KwaMashu of Man on Ground by award-winning director Akin Omotso. the movie tells a story about how xenophobia in South Africa affects the lives of two Nigerian brothers. There are also free screenings of short films from 1.30pm at the KZNSA Gallery in Glenwood.

Feature highlights include Mokalik from Nigeria and directed by Kunle Afolayan which follows the career of an 11-year-old boy, from the middle-class suburbs who spends the day as a lowly apprentice at a mechanic workshop in order to view life from the other side of the tracks. When his father arrives to take him home, Ponmile has to make up his mind if he wants to return to school... or take on his apprenticeship full time. Catch the movie Friday at 8.30pm at Musgrave.

Reunion visual artist Aurélia Mengin will attend the screening of Fornacis on Saturday at 6.30pm at Musgrave. This is the first movie produced by a woman from La Réunion. It tells the story of Anya, a grief-stricken woman who is driving into the unknown in her beautiful vintage car, her only travelling companion a mysterious urn. In the middle of the night, Anya decides to stop at a godforsaken dive bar named Fornacis to get some rest. In this strange cellar, she meets Wolf. The two lost souls get along immediately and the night belongs to them. Catch it on on Saturday at 6.30pm at Musgrave.

Nigerian director Lyndsey Efeluku's Rule No 1 tells the story of Stephanie and Tega who have been best friends since they were five years old. They do practically everything together and have never had a fight – until a boy enters the fray. It screens on Sunday at 2.15pm at Gateway.

Voted the Best SA Film, Back of the Moon by Angus Gibson will be screened at Suncoast on Saturday at 5pm, while the Best Feature Film Les Miserables, directed by Ladj Ly, will be screened at Musgrave at 5.30pm and Best Documentary For Sama directed by Edward Watts and Waad al-Kateab shows at Musgrave at 5pm.

For the full programme click here