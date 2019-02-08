Durban - Two child rapists have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms in Pongola this week. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that on February 5 traditional healer Mkholiswa Nxumalo (35) was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Mbele said that in January 2013, the victim went to a traditional healer at KwaShoba area as she was not feeling well. "He convinced her that she can be healed only if the medicine is inserted into her by her private parts. When the victim refused, the accused forcefully raped her."

Also on February the Pongola Regional Court sentenced Ndumiso Ntumba (29) to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old child in Belgrade area.

"On Christmas Day of 2017, children were playing near Ntumba’s homestead when the suspect sent the other children to the tuckshop, took the victim into his room and raped her." Mbele said. "The victim screamed for help and the suspect released her and gave her a R1 for her silence. She went home and reported the incident to her mother."

Both cases were opened at the Pongola police station and the dockets were assigned to Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

"Detectives ensured that the accused faced the full might law and that gender based violence is not condoned," said Mbele.