Nerandhra Singh, 72, is sickly, says his wife, Hawa Bibi Singh, and the couple are living with “a stench that makes it impossible to eat, mosquitoes like swarms of bees, rodents and cockroaches”.
Singh recently came out of hospital after a heart attack, only to come home and catch a lung infection. He is scheduled to return to hospital in January for a possible by-pass operation, said Bibi.
The couple, who rent the property in Gum Tree Road, said moving elsewhere would be unaffordable. Two weeks ago they were already at their wits end, they added.
Next door to their property and also beside what has become a sewage-filled swamp is a children’s playground used mainly by youngsters from a nearby informal settlement.