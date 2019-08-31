Winnie Ngidi

She put three children through university sewing pinafores and now they have repaid her. Winnie Khokhani Ngidi, 51, described raising her five kids as challenging. Their father died in 1997 and there wasn’t a huge age gap between their four daughters and son.

They are Thembi, now 33, Zama, 31, Lungile, 29, Mandisa, 28, and the only son, Thamsanqa, 32.

Ngidi, from uMlazi’s H section, told the Independent on Saturday she raised her children by sewing and selling pinafores in uMlazi and at pension payout stations. She said that was the only way she knew how to survive with her children,

She said her eldest daughter, Thembi, had a scholarship from Illovo after she passed matric. She then qualified as a chemical engineer from Mangosuthu University of Technology. Illovo employed her as an assistant production manager and she is studying for her Master’s degree at Mancosa.

Her second daughter, Zama, could not go beyond matric because of financial constraints and a lack of opportunity at the time, and works in a pharmacy.

Her son, Thamsanqa, also did not pursue further studies immediately after matric, but he is now studying towards a becoming social worker.

Her third daughter, Lungile, is a nurse.

Her youngest daughter, Mandisa, passed matric with “excellent results”.

“She passed with seven As and one B, and received a scholarship to study chartered accountancy, at Nelson Mandela University, in Port Elizabeth,” Ngidi said.

She recalled a time when she was struggling to put her kids through primary school - how she would negotiate with teachers to keep the kids at school, regardless of her inability to pay the fees.

Christmas was a time most families looked forward to, but the same could not be said for the Ngidi family.

“I would tell neighbours that we’re going away on holiday but instead stay at home and lock all the doors and close all windows because we had no food to cook and have a feast like all other families. My children had no new clothes like other children, I was protecting them from feeling embarrassed,” she explained.

All that is a distant memory now, as she said her kids helped renovate and extend the four-room house they had lived in growing up.

“I don’t know what to tell you, I don’t know what else to say other than I’m very happy and grateful. This is all God’s doing.”

Thembi said she could write a book about how she and her younger siblings grew up. She reiterated her mother’s story about what their Christmases were like. However, she recalled a fond memory when Christmas was different. She said her mother had managed to get enough fabric to sew Christmas outfits for them. We all had similar outfits because she used the same fabric, but at least we could go out and play with other kids.”

As an engineer now, Thembi said she tried to help others in any way she can.

“When I go to church and see a child who I can tell is struggling, I will buy shoes, uniforms and food for them because I know how it feels to go to school hungry, you can’t concentrate,” said Thembi.