Award-winning agriculturist Sanelisiwe Ngubane has immersed herself in a life of dairy farming despite being warned that adapting to farm life was difficult for people from urban backgrounds.

Durban - Farm life is not for sissies - or so award-winning agriculturist Sanelisiwe Ngubane was warned when she applied to join the Future Farmers Foundation, which provides meaningful employment to future farmers and helps to develop their potential.

Now, the experience she has gleaned from working on dairy farms in Kokstad, Mooi River and, currently, Dundee - looking after the needs of many a cow, fixing tractors and plumbing - is testimony to what she was warned about before she left urban Inanda .

But it was the human relations on the farms that surprised her the most, where there was resentment from some female farm workers alongside whom she worked.

“I was a student, building my career, but most of them thought I was going to take their jobs,” Ngubane, 25, said. “They even tried to hit me. It was not easy.”

Wanting to be friends and assure them she was no threat, Ngubane made a plan, starting with an after-hours adult literacy class.

“Many could not even write their names,” she said.

In spite of her efforts, she was moved to a different farm, although she still hears from her foes-turned-friends, who need her help when it comes to understanding contracts.

Ngubane is now working on a third farm, where pasture management is her latest learning curve.Although she missed urban life at first, she is now content living “in the sticks”. She particularly loves the cattle she tends to. She has learned to check them for diseases, vaccinate and supervise milking in a dairy with 900 beasts.

“When you are upset, they listen to you. When you are cross, they can get diarrhoea,” she said.

Ngubane’s interest in agriculture started when she took agricultural science as a subject at high school. She carried on with the subject with the University of South Africa, through a correspondence course, while working as a cashier at a garage, before applying to join Future Farmers.

When she was growing up, a teacher took care of her after the death of her mother when she was 10 years old.

She said her siblings were supportive of her choice to farm, in spite of first having thought it would be better for her to earn more money in another career after her years of studying. “But I’m quite happy to get dirty in my gumboots,” she said.

Now she willingly spends long hours examining a broken tractor trying to work out what is wrong with it.

She has also had to survive the largely male-dominated farming industry.

“I’ve been told in an intimidating way that what is wanted is ‘man’ power. I just say to myself I can do whatever they (men) can do and twice as well.”

Ngubane dreams of one day farming her own land. But that will be after a year’s experience on a farm in Australia that awaits her from July.

“Some of the world’s best dairy farmers are there,” she said. She wants to learn their techniques and implement them when she returns.

Ngubane recently won the Mdu Majola Memorial Trophy, in memory of a Future Farmers Foundation student. The trophy honours outstanding achievers.

Future Farmers is the brainchild of Howick dairy farmer Judy Stuart. It aims to ignite a passion for farming in young aspiring farmers, between the ages of 18 and 30 years old, by providing them with real job experience in an agricultural field of their choice.

“The programme is designed to give young people the opportunity to ‘learn as they earn’ by finding apprentice positions on local and, later, international farms, returning home to South Africa with their expertise,” its website reads.

Future Farmers received high praise from leaders in the agriculture sector.

Acting AgriSETA chief executive Frikkie Fouche commended the Future Farmers graduates on their adaptability and for taking the opportunities afforded to them in the pursuit of becoming farmers.

“AgriSETA will continue to support programmes that are making an impact and, from I what I see here today, the Future Farmers’ programme is one of those,” said Fouche.

Award-winning agriculturist Sanelisiwe Ngubane has immersed herself in a life of dairy farming despite being warned that adapting to farm life was difficult for people from urban backgrounds.





Andy Buchan, the president of the KZN Agricultural Union, Kwanalu, congratulated the graduates.

“We at Kwanalu believe that the future of farming lies in the hands of our young farmers and from what we see today, we are inspired and encouraged for the future,” said Buchan.

Kwanalu’s chief executive, Sandy la Marque, said Kwanalu was proud to be a part of the programme and commended the union’s members for their mentorship.

“Congratulations to all the young people we have heard from today for your hard work, commitment and exceptional farming skills each one of you has developed from your experiences. We also thank our commercial farmers, whose support of this programme ensures the success of farmers of the future,” said La Marque.

The Independent on Saturday