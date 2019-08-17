The christening ceremony of the new container ship MSC Aino took place at Durban harbour’s D-Shed. Picture: Leon Lestrade (ANA)

Durban - Shipping line MSC christened a huge container vessel, more than 300m long, at the Durban harbour quayside on Friday along with the announcement of a youth training initiative. MSC South Africa chairman Captain Salvatore Sarno said the company had chosen to christen the ship in Durban to encourage President Cyril Ramaphosa’s New Dawn.

“After the state capture debacle, considering the economic difficulties of government, the very high unemployment ratio, the social challenges faced by the country, we, the MSC, intend to give a message of hope and to mark the start of a new renaissance,” he said at the ceremony for the MSC Aino.

He announced that the company would establish a training centre that would create 5000 jobs with about $1 billion in salaries being brought back into the South African economy.

“Durban is increasingly demonstrating to the country and to the world that it is able to offer a much wider range of services to the shipping sector.

“For example, maintenance and repair work is a key growth area where technicians and experts from Durban are able to match their counterparts in established repair centres, such as Singapore.”

He said the port of Durban was congested, largely because of a lack of manpower and the company’s investment would create work opportunities for young people.

“South Africa’s railways cannot offer proper services,” he said.

“It seems there is a lack of train drivers. Please, employ young people, make them train drivers,” he implored.

He further called on the government to employ people and improve other sectors.

“Let’s employ teachers to improve the education of little children. Let’s employ doctors.

“There are thousands of opportunities to create new posts. Please, start in the public sector and the parastatals to do that.”

He said MSC’s plans were “just a drop in the water”.

“But I am sure that our initiative, our confidence in the country and in this government will inspire other companies to do the same.”

MSC Aino was built in Korea and launched three weeks ago. Its maiden voyage will be from Durban to Europe, via Cape Town.