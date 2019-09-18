DURBAN - The brutal attack of young KZN couple Matthew and Kari Turner at a Wild Coast nature reserve has left the farming community of Underberg in shock, while police are on the hunt for the suspects.

Kari Turner, 31 and who was believed to be pregnant, was found dead and her husband, Matthew, 33, seriously wounded in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a holiday cottage at Hluleka Nature reserve, while their toddler son was unharmed. Visitors in next door cottage were alerted by the young child screaming.

Police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Koena confirmed that a murder and assault docket have been opened and said, “It is just a matter of time to arrest the suspect."

He added that there was no forced entry to the family’s chalet, but the sliding doors and all the windows to the chalet were open.

On Wednesday afternoon, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Tourism expressed shock on the “callous death” of the young mother and the assault of her husband.

Chairperson of the Tourism Committee, Supra Mahumapelo, called on the law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to book. This incident comes shortly after the Tourism Committee held a joint workshop with the Portfolio Committee on Police on the safety and security of tourists in South Africa.

According to media reports, Kari Turner had been celebrating a romantic birthday with Matthew and their baby son at the popular nature reserve. Matthew Turner, who is well known in the dairy farming community of Underberg, was flown to a Pietermaritzburg where he underwent surgery on Tuesday night.

Kari Turner’s older brother told media that Matthew had described to him how he had woken up being stabbed in the stomach.

The police investigation continues.