Shongweni Market reopens after helping repair road washed away in floods

Durban - The Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market will reopen next Saturday, two months after the devastating floods on April 12 washed away a section of road leading to the market. Market organiser Christine Standeaven said the market had to close because the damage to the MR551 was severe and people did not have a safe access road. “This caused a major knock-on effect with stallholders and their staff, with livelihoods being severely affected.”

The market was instrumental in getting the road repaired. “We started contacting all the relevant departments, the main one being the Department of Transport and eThekwini Municipality. The DOT agreed to source the material and eThekwini Metro Municipality offered their expertise, machines and staff. Unfortunately, DOT were unable to supply the materials, so we offered to source and pay for all the materials required,” said Standeaven. The tar being laid on the repaired road on Thursday. “eThekwini Metro came on board with their engineers, skilled staff and equipment. The works started with laying the massive pipes that would run under the new road. With the support and guidance of eThekwini Metro senior manager Shange Manqoba, who oversaw and co-ordinated the whole project, tar was laid onto the finished road on Thursday. Everyone worked late into the night including on Saturday and Sunday,” she said.

Standeaven thanked eThekwini Roads and Stormwater, Killarney 4x4, and their teams for their unwavering support, machinery and work ethic in helping finish the project. The market will reopen on June 11, with the new time slot of 7am to 1pm. It will add an extra market day on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to noon, starting on July 31. As a special for the reopening, Standeaven said the market would host its belated Easter egg hunt. Check their Facebook page for more details.

