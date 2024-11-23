Shooting high when the chips are down

Donovan Gumede’s sudden and unexpected unemployment revealed a creative streak of resilience and innovation. The 25-year-old lost his job when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, but instead of succumbing to despair, he turned to farming in Maphumulo in iLembe district.

Using his R350 social grant as his initial investment, Gumede began his agricultural journey with limited knowledge, having only worked casually at local farms. However, he was not without inspiration; he learned about planting and growing in his grandmother’s family garden. “My grandma used to have a small garden and we used to grow our own food,” he said. In 2020, Donovan took his first steps into farming, cultivating cabbages, potatoes, sweet potatoes and yams (amadumbe).

Selling his produce locally initially brought success but as the lockdowns eased, his sales began to decline. “I was having a big challenge selling the vegetables, so I had to think of an alternative,” he said. The idea for Asbongah Foods was born: he turned his surplus yams and potatoes into chips, a product with greater shelf-life and market appeal.

“Making chips was the last option. I tried chopping them to add value but still had a problem selling them,” he said. With no prior experience in chip manufacturing, Gumede turned to social media and online resources. “I first did some research then tried it out. YouTube and Google got me inspired,” he said, adding that he had a team of people supporting him.

His home kitchen became his base for chip production and creating the unique spices that flavour them. Asbongah Foods offers a range of chips, available in baked and fried varieties, with flavours ranging from spicy pepper to a sweet-salty blend, priced at R25 for a small packet (50g) and R40 for a larger packet (120g). “I don’t have a physical store yet, so I sell the chips from my car boot in Tinley Manor. They are selling well; it’s just that I want to put the word out there,” he said, displaying confidence in his product’s potential.

It’s a confidence shared and reaping rewards: two days before the closing date, Gumede entered the iLembe Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneur competition. “I entered the competition at the last minute because I saw the newspaper late, but I knew they were going to give us knowledge, and I was really glad.” He was amazed when he placed third in the competition, not thinking he would place anywhere.

“They are actually going to assist me with the equipment I need to make the chips faster, efficiently, with proper branding and marketing.” Gumede hopes to enter the healthier food market and expand sales. “I see myself and the company delivering our products nationwide and internationally by our own logistic company,” said Gumede.