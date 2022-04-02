Short of a leg, long on wiles

Durban - Mlenzana, a huge monkey missing a leg, might have a healthier bank account than others in the uMhlanga Forest. Staff at the Forest Café at the end of the boardwalk, where monkeys are inclined to nick brown paper sachets of sugar, say they’ve seen Mlenzana take a R20 note.

No one in the forest seems quite sure what caused Mlenzana to have only three limbs but they can testify to how he copes. “Mlenzana is strong,” said Lindo Ncane, who works at the food outlet. She recalls him – disability notwithstanding – having been in a fight with another monkey that ended up bleeding.

“But since then, he has been quiet. He doesn’t even run away if you spray water on him. He’s chilled. He’s tired.” Mlenzana belongs to the troop that inhabits the green lung, which incorporates lagoon, beach and forest ecosystems. Steve Smit of Monkey Helpline said a male monkey short of a limb would struggle to fulfil his potential to become an alpha male living in the wild.

“They need to fight and stand their ground against other males. There are all sorts of twists and turns they need to do while fighting.” Mlenzana means “leg” in isiZulu. The Independent on Saturday