Videographer Daryl Kotze was shot four times on the N3 as he drove home from the airport on Thursday night.

Durban - Videographer Daryl Kotze is in a stable but serious condition in hospital after being shot four times by unknown assailants on the N3 near the Felix Dlamini (Brickfield) Road off-ramp on Thursday night as he drove home from the airport. The attack, in which his vehicle was riddled with bullets, shocked his family and friends, the Musgrave/Berea community and the music and film industries.

His brother-in-law, Mark Ralfe, said: “The family is devastated, but the prognosis is good.”

A father of two, Kotze has made music videos for some of South Africa’s biggest hip hop artists. On Friday, he was still in the intensive care unit of a Durban hospital and Ralfe, who had driven from Estcort to be with Kotze’s wife and children, said: “He is the most unlucky person to have been in the wrong place at the wrong time, but the luckiest to still be alive.”

The four shots which hit Kotze, missed his vital organs, including his heart and lungs, as well as his spine.

While the attack had all the hallmarks of a hit, Ralfe said: “I don’t think it was a hijacking, but a case of mistaken identity. There is no reason anyone would take out a hit on him; he is a husband and father of two who was just on his way home. His condition is stable and we are hoping he will pull through.”

Kotze’s neighbour and friend, Janus Horn, was alerted to the incident when Kotze’s wife called him.

“He had just come back to Durban after filming a new music video in Joburg and when he landed at the airport, he called his wife Trish to say he was on his way home,” said Horn, adding that Kotze had been on the off-ramp at about 10pm.

“When I got to the scene, it was horrific. We had a look at the bullet trail and could see he was in the left lane to take the off-ramp when attacked. There was a 200m trail of shell casings. All his (camera) equipment was still in the boot and only his cellphone was missing,” said Horn.

“He’s just a cameraman. He’s a relaxed guy whose life revolves around his family and kids, and he’s passionate about his work.”

An off-duty police officer heard the shots and went to investigate, with eThekwini Secure called to the scene.

Ethekwini Secure’s Musher Khan said the vehicle had rolled, with the driver’s side door and panels “pumped full of bullet holes”.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that a case of attempted murder had been opened at Sydenham police station. Additional reporting Zainul Dawood, Daily News