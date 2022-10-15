SH(W)EET MUSIC

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra double bass cadet player Jonalene Taylor embraces some urban countryside in Glenwood ahead of performing Beethoven’s joyous “Pastoral Symphony” on Thursday, October 20 ‒ the third concert in the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022 Spring Season, which runs in The Playhouse Opera every Thursday until October 27, starting at 7pm with open rehearsals at 10am.
Also on the programme is Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto” performed by young Latvian violinist Kristine Balanas under the baton of Justus Frantz.
The mural is painted by Robin Opperman, and the origami butterflies and flowers made from sheet music by Ujala Sewpersad, both of Umcebo Design.
Join them and a host of local creatives at Artemis – a morning of music, food, art, design and craft in partnership with the Coffee Tree, 298 Cato Road, Glenwood, on October 29 from 9am until 2pm.
KZNPO concert bookings at Quicket, call 031 369 9438, email [email protected] or visit www.kznphil.org.za
Members of the public are welcome to come to the tea and symphony concert rehearsals on Thursdays at 10am. Tickets are R50 from the Playhouse box office from 9am. For children in school uniform, or under 12 years, tickets are R35. Unreserved seating throughout.
