SH(W)EET MUSIC

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra double bass cadet player Jonalene Taylor embraces some urban countryside in Glenwood ahead of performing Beethoven’s joyous “Pastoral Symphony” on Thursday, October 20 ‒ the third concert in the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022 Spring Season, which runs in The Playhouse Opera every Thursday until October 27, starting at 7pm with open rehearsals at 10am.

Also on the programme is Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto” performed by young Latvian violinist Kristine Balanas under the baton of Justus Frantz.