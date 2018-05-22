Durban - The bail application of Siam Lee's alleged killer continued at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

In court, the alleged killer's defence lawyer suggested that private investigator Brad Nathanson conducted an illegal search and seizure operation when he arrested his client.

The alleged killer can't be named due to separate rape charges brought against him.

Martin Krog called the operation a "highly abnormal procedure". He questioned investigating officer Rajan Govender as to why a search warrant had not been obtained from the nearest court to the accused's home, in Assegai, which was the Pinetown Magistrate's Court.

Krog also asked Govender why, after he had arrested his client, Nathanson made contact with a prosecutor in Verulam and not Pinetown.

"I can't answer why he chose Verulam," Govender replied.

Outside court Siam's mother Carmen Nan Lee was waiting with a friend.

She too has been in the dock, in a separate case, over the alleged destruction of her former landlord's gate after he had evicted her. She said she was now staying " at a safe house".

Earlier reports mentioned she was headed for a "holistic sanctuary" in the Eastern Cape.

The bail application is proceeding.

The Independent on Saturday