Durban - A tracking device has shown that the black Mercedes in which Siam Lee disappeared from a house in Durban North that was reportedly a brothel, proceeded to New Hanover where she was found dead and burnt in a sugar cane field.

Detective Warrant Officer Rajan Govender disclosed this in an affidavit he read out in the Durban Magistrate's Court today to oppose bail for Philani Ntuli, who is accused of murdering and kidnapping Lee, along with a string of other charges.

He also said that the car had called in at Assagay, where Ntuli lived and was eventually arrested, en route to New Hanover.

Lee went missing from the house in Margaret Maytom Drive in January. Her body was found two days later, following which Ntuli was arrested.

Govender also said Ntuli has a tendency to act in dishonest and unlawful ways, which was behaviour he would likely continue while out on bail.

He also said witnesses were "terrified and traumatised" and that he knew their whereabouts.

Govender added that during the course of the investigation he had learned how Ntuli had paid off a complainant to drop charges, only days before he was arrested for the murder.

"Investigations are taking off around the country with increasing numbers of people coming forward to report theft and fraud (against Ntuli)."

He added that Ntuli appeared to afford his lifestyle through fraudulent deals.

Govender gave further details of rape charges, possession of an unlicensed automatic weapon registered in the name of a man murdered last year in Malvern, and other charges.

Earlier in the day Ntuli said he would live with his mother in Pietermaritzburg were he given bail and then later rent a lodging in Johannesburg to conduct business as he he had done before being arrested.

