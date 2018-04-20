DURBAN - Siam Lee’s alleged killer spent his third day in the witness box on Friday, often lashing out at the prosecutor as she cross-examined him during his bail application.

The biochemist, who may not be named because he also faces a rape charge, occasionally threw in a laugh, one such moment being when prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu referred to his home in Assegay as the scene of the alleged murder.

He flew off the handle while being questioned about the electrification of his home, saying a suggestion that illegal connections had been made after power was cut off as he was R87000 in arrears with the municipality, was “propaganda for the media as usual”.

When questioned about a car his uncle had bought using documentation from his company to access credit, he told Marimuthu: “You can go ahead with this propaganda. I don’t know how far it will go with your case.”

Quizzed about a broken window at the property, he said it was probably the work of private investigator Brad Nathanson and his assistant Shane Britz who would have had to enter the house to open the garage door electronically to confiscate one of his vehicles and tow it away.

“I found it strange that all of a sudden, when Brad Nathan(son) and team take a car, there’s a window broken.

“The garage doors are electrified. To have the door open, I think they broke this window because they wanted access to the garage. It can only be opened manually from within that’s why they broke the window.”

Magistrate Mohammed Motala postponed the hearing to May 9, adding that the chief magistrate had arranged for the bail application to take up three full days rather than the “stops and starts” that had been happening this week.

The accused was arrested in January and is being held at the Westville Correctional Facility for the murder of Lee, 20. She disappeared from her workplace - an alleged brothel - in Margaret Maytom Drive in Durban North on January 4. Days later her remains were found in a sugar-cane field in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY