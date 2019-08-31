Tholakele Sibisi

Durban - Facing abject poverty, a single Pinetown mom turned to beadwork and her life was changed forever. When 43-year-old Tholakele Sibisi’s parents died, she became the breadwinner for her family.

With no qualification or any work experience, Sibisi learnt how to bead and through her work she has managed to put both her children and cousins through school, with her daughter a junior student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine.

“I had young children, including my younger sister who was born just before my mother died, and I had to look after them. I could not even go out and look for a job,” she said.

Sibisi was taught how to bead by her neighbour and now she gets orders by the hundreds for her earrings and bracelets which she sells at Woza Moya, the fund-raising branch of the non-profit Highway Aids Centre Trust (Hact).

Sibisi was talking to the Independent on Saturday at the Woza Moya gallery, where there was a shortage of her bracelets and earrings because most of them had been sold out.

Sibisi said she was currently working on a big order of earrings for an overseas client who regularly bought her work.

On average, Sibisi said, she made about R16 000 a month from her work and that had made a massive lifestyle change.

“I was able to put some of my cousins through university and support my daughter in med school. I have also rebuilt our house. We used to have mud house,” she said.

As the interview ended, reception at Woza Moya called Sibisi to tell her she had a new order for bracelets.

Paula Thomson, Hact executive manager, said their organisation had many stories similar to Sibisi’s.

“She had the most beautiful way of working with the beads, what I would call a master craftswoman in the way she puts the colours together. We found the work we were buying from her was selling faster and faster. I asked her to do some work for our store and it’s now like she works full-time,” said Thomson.

Woza Moya raises funds for the Hact, which works primarily with HIV/Aids patients and has a free 24-bed hospital for patients.