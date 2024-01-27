Situation report: fun all the way

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today and tomorrow) It’s double trading weekend at the market, a double opportunity to spend quality time with family (pets included) and friends in the wide outdoors. On the main stage today is The Situation, while tomorrow The Zambucks will entertain, both from 10am-1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. A new addition for the adventurous is the Shongweni Zipline. Take a walk on the wild side on the short nature trail. Open rain or shine ‒ all undercover and fully wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm and also on the last Sunday of each month 8am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Supporting the community every Saturday from 8am-1pm with stalls selling preloved items, crafts, food and many more. Listen to good music while you browse and enjoy a good morning outing. New vendors welcome. Whatsapp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders are welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Visit the Windermere Antique Fair today from 8.30am to 2pm. Windermere Antique Fair: (today) Awesome antiques and collectables including porcelain, silver, linen, books, records, vintage clothing, toys, crystal, jewellery etc. Today from 8.30am till 2pm at the lower level of Windermere Centre. La Lucia Antiques Fair: The province’s premier antiques fair, now operating on the first Sunday of every month, kicks off with a range of beautiful antique and vintage collectibles. Fine porcelain, crystal glassware, Georgian silver, decorative arts, books, linen and many treasures and curiosities from yesteryear. Lower floor La Lucia Mall on Sunday, February 4 from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Owner of Gait Gear ‒ genuine leather footwear and bags, Nazmeera Barnard, with Fouzia Fareed at the I Heart Market at Northlands Primary School in Durban. I Heart Market: Celebrate the month of love on Saturday February 3 with the traditional bi-annual “sale” market from 9am to 2pm at Northlands Primary School in Durban North. Local artisans and small businesses sell their wares made with love and care. There will also be an array of romantically-inspired products. Handmade treasures range from fine leather goods, ceramics, exquisite jewellery and accessories, innovative visual art, home decor, plants, clothing, condiments and pickles, cured meats, delicious baked goods. Food trucks cater to every palate including vegan and vegetarian. Open come rain or shine. Contact [email protected].

Some of the lovingly crafted items on sale at the I Heart Market at Northlands Primary School, Durban. Shows The Barnyard Suncoast: (ends today) 50 Carat Gold has a 10-piece cast taking audiences on a 50-year tribute to musical legends, from Elvis Presley to Tina Turner to Bryan Adams, and talent like Mango Groove and Freshlyground. Ends today. Ticket prices vary. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za to book. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Mr & Mrs Normal, AKA Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert. New characters, a few old favourites and stomping good music. Today at 2pm and 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200. Booking essential via email [email protected] or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or via Computicket.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands: (today) The Black Lapels (Rob Warren, Garth Warren and Gareth Gale, featuring Colin Peddie on guitar and vocals and Tori du Plessis on keyboard and vocals) in Walk the Line, a tribute to the music of Johnny Cash, a sun-soaked journey through country and rock. Today at 7.30pm. Doors open 90 minutes before show. Tickets are R200, R180 for club members. Bring food picnic baskets, full bar available. Email booking to [email protected] or call 082 499 8636 or at Computicket. Music St Thomas Church, Musgrave Road: (tomorrow) Aristide du Plessis will perform three works for solo classical cello for one concert tomorrow at 11am. Du Plessis will perform JS Bach: Cello Suite no. 1; Georgi Ligeti: Sonata for Solo Cello and Gaspar Cassadó: Suite for Solo Cello. Du Plessis has established a reputation as one of South Africa’s leading cellists, having played with all the South African orchestras and around the world and makes regular appearances on national television and radio. Tickets can be booked by contacting / WhatsApping Aristide on 076 159 5771. Tickets are R100 with concessions of R80 for pensioners and students and should be pre booked before the day. A Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit book seller will be selling pre-read books at the venue, and St Clement alongside the church is open for pre or post-concert brunch.

Art The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: Latest exhibition Humanity to celebrate unity. Until tomorrow. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm we hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, to enjoy the waterfalls and cascades. Explore the very newest waterfall trail now being built. Contact David 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park join a relaxed hiking for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Three free hikes for new hikers and new members are most welcome. Membership R150 per year per family. Some fitness is required. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Street Lit Books: While you're out and about, and if you need something to read, keep an eye open for the Street Lit second-hand booksellers. An initiative of the Denis Hurley Centre, the NGO provides opportunities for people to earn a basic income for homeless and formerly homeless people. Sites include Bridge City, KwaMashu; KZNSA Gallery; Municipal satellite container library alongside Workshop; Berea Centre; Davenport Square; Durban Botanic Gardens Visitors Centre; Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea; Bluff Towers; Umlazi Mega City; Durban station taxi rank, and others selling informally around Durban. Look out for the bright lime green branding – and let them know if you have any books to donate.